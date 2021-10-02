Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company whose principal subsidiary is Valley National Bank. Valley National Bank provides a full range of commercial and retail banking services through branch offices located in northern New Jersey. These services include the following: the acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits; extension of consumer, real estate, Small Business Administration and other commercial credits; title insurance; investment services; and full personal and corporate trust, as well as pension and fiduciary services. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VLY. Citigroup raised Valley National Bancorp from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Hovde Group raised Valley National Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.75.

VLY opened at $13.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.28. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $14.74.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $344.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.63 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 29.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.83%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLY. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1,339.3% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $45,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $71,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

