GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $416.00

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 30.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. In the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $442,129.25 and $416.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for about $0.0246 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

BSTY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

