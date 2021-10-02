Zero Utility Token Hits One Day Trading Volume of $192.00 (ZUT)

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. Zero Utility Token has a market capitalization of $594,774.72 and $192.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero Utility Token coin can currently be bought for $613.96 or 0.01288117 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Zero Utility Token has traded up 7.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00054946 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 38.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.57 or 0.00234090 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.77 or 0.00114918 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00012823 BTC.

Zero Utility Token Coin Profile

Zero Utility Token is a coin. It launched on September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zero Utility Token is www.zeroutility.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Zero Utility Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

