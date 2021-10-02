Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $84.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Yandex is gaining from solid momentum across Search, Taxi, Classifieds, Media Services and Experiments segments. Further, strong marketplace business, owing to growing momentum across third-party sellers remains a major positive. Additionally, the company’s increasing share in the Russian search market is a tailwind. Moreover, increasing subscribers on Yandex.Plus is benefiting the company. Further, positive contributions from Yandex.Lavka and Yandex.Eats, which are benefiting the FoodTech business are other positives. Also, strengthening ride-hailing business on the back of rising number of rides, is contributing well. The stock has outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. However, slowdown in the advertising spending remains a major concern. Also, coronavirus induced uncertainties in the overall demand environment are overhangs.”

Get Yandex alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Yandex in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised Yandex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $77.50 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.75.

NASDAQ YNDX opened at $79.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.40, a PEG ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.35. Yandex has a twelve month low of $55.62 and a twelve month high of $82.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. Yandex had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 4.88%. On average, equities analysts expect that Yandex will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Yandex in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Yandex by 6,530.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 663 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Yandex during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Yandex by 91.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Yandex in the first quarter worth about $164,000. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yandex

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yandex (YNDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.