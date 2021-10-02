Ergoteles LLC Invests $794,000 in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 142.3% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its stake in Truist Financial by 325.3% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In related news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at $636,355.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $80,982.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.13.

NYSE:TFC opened at $60.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.38 and its 200-day moving average is $57.40. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $37.94 and a 1-year high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.