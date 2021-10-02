iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $4,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 19,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Wealthpoint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $573,000. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,382,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IHF opened at $255.91 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a twelve month low of $198.06 and a twelve month high of $275.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $266.21 and a 200-day moving average of $264.04.

