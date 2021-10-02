Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 20,081 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 20,081 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $3,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in United Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter worth $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the second quarter worth $50,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 157.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the second quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAL opened at $51.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.88. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.16 and a 12 month high of $63.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 37.89% and a negative return on equity of 140.25%. The business’s revenue was up 270.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($9.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $3,510,853.78. Following the transaction, the president now owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,330.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $165,214.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus cut shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

