Mitchell G. Tyson Sells 6,000 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $82,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mitchell G. Tyson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Mitchell G. Tyson sold 1,500 shares of Photronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $21,000.00.

Shares of PLAB opened at $13.63 on Friday. Photronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $15.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.24. The company has a market capitalization of $833.49 million, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.90.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.33 million. Photronics had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Photronics by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 2.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 43,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 0.8% in the second quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 141,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 13.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Photronics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

