Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,324 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $110.44 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $110.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $506.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WAL shares. TheStreet cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.15.

In other news, Director Steven J. Hilton acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $234,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,662.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

