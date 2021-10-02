Insider Selling: Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS) Senior Officer Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS) Senior Officer Graeme O’neill sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.11, for a total transaction of C$11,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,449,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,149,484.82.

Graeme O’neill also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bayhorse Silver alerts:

On Friday, August 20th, Graeme O’neill sold 91,000 shares of Bayhorse Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.17, for a total transaction of C$15,470.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Graeme O’neill sold 110,000 shares of Bayhorse Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.09, for a total transaction of C$9,900.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Graeme O’neill sold 6,000,000 shares of Bayhorse Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.14, for a total transaction of C$810,000.00.

Bayhorse Silver stock opened at C$0.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$21.19 million and a PE ratio of -3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 719.70, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.18. Bayhorse Silver Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.08 and a twelve month high of C$0.26.

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, antimony, and other metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayhorse Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayhorse Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.