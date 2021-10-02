Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) CFO Christopher Thomas Whitford Sells 200 Shares

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) CFO Christopher Thomas Whitford sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total value of $15,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Safety Insurance Group stock opened at $80.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.30. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $87.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.66 and a 200 day moving average of $81.47.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $222.88 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 19.01%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 404.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Safety Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Safety Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

