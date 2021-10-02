Zacks: Analysts Expect OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) to Post $0.43 EPS

Analysts expect OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for OP Bancorp’s earnings. OP Bancorp posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 87%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that OP Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.46 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for OP Bancorp.

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. OP Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 28.25%. The firm had revenue of $16.81 million for the quarter.

OPBK opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. OP Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $12.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.11 million, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This is a boost from OP Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. OP Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

