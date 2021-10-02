SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 12,361 VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 46,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000.

NYSEARCA:PFXF opened at $21.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.21. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $19.17 and a 12 month high of $21.75.

