Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 233,504 Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 201.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,504 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Enerplus in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Enerplus by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,133,933 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,924,000 after buying an additional 105,077 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Enerplus by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 745,489 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after buying an additional 141,208 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Enerplus by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 759,257 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after buying an additional 199,636 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,320,142 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $66,980,000 after purchasing an additional 281,200 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enerplus stock opened at $8.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 3.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.12. Enerplus Co. has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $8.14.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $332.65 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a positive return on equity of 26.29%. Research analysts forecast that Enerplus Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.0304 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is 171.43%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ERF. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised shares of Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.03.

Enerplus Profile

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

