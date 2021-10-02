Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPU) Short Interest Down 68.8% in September

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPU) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 68.8% from the August 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of ATSPU opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.94. Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $3,214,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the first quarter worth $495,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the first quarter worth $801,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the first quarter worth $4,945,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the first quarter worth $2,225,000.

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

