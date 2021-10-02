Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ACQR opened at $9.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.72. Independence has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $10.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Independence in the second quarter valued at about $14,000,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Independence in the second quarter worth about $1,948,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence in the second quarter worth about $15,000,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence in the second quarter worth about $743,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence in the second quarter worth about $750,000.

Independence Holdings Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

