Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a drop of 72.9% from the August 31st total of 81,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIHS. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Senmiao Technology in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Senmiao Technology in the first quarter worth about $42,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Senmiao Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Senmiao Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Senmiao Technology by 423.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 141,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIHS opened at $0.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Senmiao Technology has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $2.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.11.

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Senmiao Technology had a negative return on equity of 1,608.66% and a negative net margin of 213.13%. The company had revenue of $1.99 million during the quarter.

About Senmiao Technology

Senmiao Technology Ltd. is a holding company, which facilitate automobile transaction and related services focusing on the ride-hailing industry. It provides auto finance solutions through financing leases, car rental services to individual customers to meet their personal needs. The company was founded in May 2014 and is headquartered in Chengdu, China.

