Kadem Sustainable Impact (NASDAQ:KSICU) Shares Down 0.2%

Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSICU) shares traded down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.88 and last traded at $9.88. 3,680 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 60,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average of $9.95.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KSICU. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Kadem Sustainable Impact during the 1st quarter valued at $17,092,000. Moab Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kadem Sustainable Impact during the 1st quarter valued at $13,762,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in Kadem Sustainable Impact during the 1st quarter valued at $9,386,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Kadem Sustainable Impact during the 1st quarter valued at $7,993,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact during the 1st quarter valued at $7,751,000.

Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of energy storage, electric vehicles, electric vehicles infrastructure, or mobility technologies.

