iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYH. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 34.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 20.4% in the first quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 140.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $275.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $288.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.26. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.02 and a fifty-two week high of $296.68.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

