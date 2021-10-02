DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target Raised to $630.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $530.00 to $630.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DXCM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $515.13.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $549.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $525.55 and its 200-day moving average is $437.31. The stock has a market cap of $53.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.75, a P/E/G ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77. DexCom has a twelve month low of $305.63 and a twelve month high of $579.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $595.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.02 million. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.14, for a total transaction of $1,279,236.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,111,504.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,240 shares of company stock worth $23,891,179. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in DexCom by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in DexCom by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in DexCom by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in DexCom by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

