Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Receives “Positive” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their positive rating on shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TWTR. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.80.
TWTR stock opened at $61.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Twitter has a 52-week low of $38.93 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.88 and a beta of 0.77.
In related news, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $1,260,821.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total transaction of $142,945.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,177 shares of company stock worth $6,133,603 over the last ninety days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Twitter by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 172,478 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,975,000 after buying an additional 101,222 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 42,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 188,291 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,979,000 after purchasing an additional 26,878 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 946,542 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $65,132,000 after purchasing an additional 33,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.
About Twitter
Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.
Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.