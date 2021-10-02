Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Receives “Positive” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their positive rating on shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TWTR. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.80.

Get Twitter alerts:

TWTR stock opened at $61.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Twitter has a 52-week low of $38.93 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Twitter will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $1,260,821.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total transaction of $142,945.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,177 shares of company stock worth $6,133,603 over the last ninety days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Twitter by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 172,478 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,975,000 after buying an additional 101,222 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 42,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 188,291 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,979,000 after purchasing an additional 26,878 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 946,542 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $65,132,000 after purchasing an additional 33,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.