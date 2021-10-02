Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 1,223 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $6,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 12.7% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 91,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,993,000 after buying an additional 10,299 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.5% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 59,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 32,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 6,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Church & Dwight news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 40,675 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $3,481,373.25. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 44,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,847,955.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $1,269,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,073 shares of company stock worth $8,108,739 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CHD shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.22.

CHD stock opened at $82.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.39. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.62 and a 1-year high of $96.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.57.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

