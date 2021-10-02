Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 28.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,438 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $86.18 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $86.06 and a 1 year high of $86.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.23.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.013 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%.

