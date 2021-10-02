Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $5,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 253.0% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 238,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,231,000 after acquiring an additional 170,613 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth $1,219,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth $5,731,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 66,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 25.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $285.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.69 and a 52-week high of $304.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $284.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $281.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.94.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

