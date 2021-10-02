Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 28,367 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,982 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,367 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Chegg were worth $5,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Chegg by 18,377.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after buying an additional 596,714 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Chegg by 196.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after buying an additional 108,483 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chegg by 107.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 15,543 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chegg by 183.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chegg by 17.5% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CHGG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.83.

NYSE:CHGG opened at $68.62 on Friday. Chegg, Inc. has a one year low of $64.80 and a one year high of $115.21. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 18.64 and a quick ratio of 18.64.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $198.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.11 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. Chegg’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Chegg Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

