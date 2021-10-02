CIBC World Markets Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,414 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 6,901 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $784,588,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 357.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,582,126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $189,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,460 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,712,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4,109.5% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 624,690 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $45,908,000 after acquiring an additional 609,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,413,000. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $98.86 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $102.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.03.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 295.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 59.21%.

FANG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.84.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

