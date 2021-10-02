The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stock Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,424 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.57% of Synaptics worth $31,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the second quarter worth about $389,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Synaptics by 44.5% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 3.9% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the second quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYNA. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.69.

In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $127,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total transaction of $919,813.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,295 shares of company stock worth $3,176,044. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $182.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.73. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.49, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $74.47 and a 12-month high of $191.99.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The firm had revenue of $327.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

