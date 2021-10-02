The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 38,739 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 599,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,739 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Aflac were worth $32,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Aflac during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in Aflac by 3.0% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 227,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,213,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Aflac by 10.9% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 8,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Aflac by 116.3% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 411,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,069,000 after buying an additional 221,135 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Aflac by 15.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 629,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,790,000 after buying an additional 82,948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Aflac news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,702.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $1,983,041.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,878 shares of company stock worth $2,103,328. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $52.94 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $33.37 and a 12-month high of $57.64. The company has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.29.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.61%.

Several research firms have commented on AFL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.83.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

