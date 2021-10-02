Analysts Anticipate AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Analysts expect AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) to report earnings per share of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.22. AdaptHealth reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 480%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AdaptHealth.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.03 million. AdaptHealth had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 8.18%. AdaptHealth’s quarterly revenue was up 165.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AHCO shares. TheStreet lowered AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHCO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 154.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,021,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,595,000 after buying an additional 3,049,727 shares during the period. SV Health Investors LLC purchased a new position in AdaptHealth during the first quarter worth about $107,033,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 2,720.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 960,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,319,000 after buying an additional 926,136 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 3,500.9% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 868,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,811,000 after buying an additional 844,562 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in AdaptHealth during the second quarter worth about $20,174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AHCO stock opened at $23.57 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.15. AdaptHealth has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $41.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -50.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AdaptHealth (AHCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.