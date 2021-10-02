James R. Mountain Sells 33,700 Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Stock

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) CFO James R. Mountain sold 33,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $364,297.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE ARR opened at $10.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.46. The company has a market capitalization of $778.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.00. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $12.56.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.07). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a net margin of 125.76% and a return on equity of 8.60%. Equities analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is 93.02%.

ARR has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $10.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley initiated coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. 60.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

