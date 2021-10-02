Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ESYJY has been the subject of several other reports. Cheuvreux upgraded easyJet from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Liberum Capital upgraded easyJet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of easyJet stock opened at $9.54 on Friday. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.15 and a 200 day moving average of $12.73.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.5097 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

