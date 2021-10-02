AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) CFO Nicole M. Fernandez-Mcgovern Sells 26,500 Shares of Stock

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) CFO Nicole M. Fernandez-Mcgovern sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total transaction of $141,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of UAVS opened at $3.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 4.74. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.68.

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative net margin of 240.99% and a negative return on equity of 23.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UAVS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of drones for commercial use. The firm also enables the capturing, imaging, editing and analyzing of images and data captured by drones; and intends on using commercial drones to be used for delivery services of goods. It offers contract manufacturing, drone solutions, and agriculture solutions.

