Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.33.

SSTK has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lifted their target price on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

NYSE:SSTK opened at $116.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.08. Shutterstock has a one year low of $51.41 and a one year high of $120.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.98.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $189.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.45 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 14.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Shutterstock will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.58%.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 28,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $2,845,178.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Peter Silvio sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $101,817.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,760 shares of company stock worth $19,218,064. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Shutterstock during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 22.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

