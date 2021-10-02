Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.10.

CPXGF has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of Cineplex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPXGF opened at $10.77 on Friday. Cineplex has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.01.

Cineplex Inc engages in the theatre operations business. It operates in the film entertainment and content, amusement and leisure, and media sectors. The firm also engages in digital commerce, food service, alternative programming, cinema media, digital place-based media, amusement solutions and an online e-sports platform for competitive and passionate gamers.

