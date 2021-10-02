Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) President Sells $15,470.00 in Stock

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) President Tammy Mccomic sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $15,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tammy Mccomic also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mexco Energy alerts:

On Tuesday, July 6th, Tammy Mccomic sold 3,000 shares of Mexco Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $31,500.00.

Shares of MXC stock opened at $11.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.25 million, a PE ratio of 289.82 and a beta of 1.58. Mexco Energy Co. has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $14.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mexco Energy stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,514 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.60% of Mexco Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Corp. operates as an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties and crude oil. The firm operates its oil & gas exploration in the following areas: the Delaware Basin located in the Western portion of the Permian Basin, including Lea and Eddy Counties, New Mexico, and Loving County, Texas; and the Midland Basin located in the Eastern portion of the Permian Basin, including Reagan, Upton, Midland, Martin, Howard, and Glasscock Counties, Texas.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Mexco Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexco Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.