Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) President Sells $15,470.00 in Stock

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) President Tammy Mccomic sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $15,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Tammy Mccomic also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 6th, Tammy Mccomic sold 3,000 shares of Mexco Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $31,500.00.
Shares of MXC stock opened at $11.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.25 million, a PE ratio of 289.82 and a beta of 1.58. Mexco Energy Co. has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $14.25.
About Mexco Energy
Mexco Energy Corp. operates as an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties and crude oil. The firm operates its oil & gas exploration in the following areas: the Delaware Basin located in the Western portion of the Permian Basin, including Lea and Eddy Counties, New Mexico, and Loving County, Texas; and the Midland Basin located in the Eastern portion of the Permian Basin, including Reagan, Upton, Midland, Martin, Howard, and Glasscock Counties, Texas.
