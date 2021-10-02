eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 12,500 Shares

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $564,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

Get eXp World alerts:

On Tuesday, September 21st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $548,750.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $567,250.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $630,750.00.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $565,125.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $535,750.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 200 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $7,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 27th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $445,750.00.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 2,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $70,040.00.

Shares of eXp World stock opened at $41.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.38 and a beta of 2.89. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. eXp World had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 45.37%. The company had revenue of $999.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXPI. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of eXp World in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of eXp World by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 106,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after buying an additional 67,670 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in eXp World by 227.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 99,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 68,909 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in eXp World by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in eXp World by 187.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 238,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,873,000 after purchasing an additional 155,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in eXp World by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 85,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 25,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.98% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.