Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KNRRY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Societe Generale downgraded Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of KNRRY stock opened at $26.90 on Friday. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $35.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.17.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.