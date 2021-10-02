Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.75 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops proprietary drugs for metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation, CNS disease, and male sexual dysfunction. Principal products offered by the Company include Optina, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy and macular edema; and Vasaloc, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE opened at $1.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.74 million, a P/E ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 1.77. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $2.98.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Equities analysts forecast that Ampio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,013,450 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 215.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,186 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,061 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

