Luke M. Scrivanich Sells 12,913 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 12,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $201,571.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Luke M. Scrivanich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Luke M. Scrivanich sold 7,912 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total transaction of $129,123.84.

NASDAQ VIAV opened at $15.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.58. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $18.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.53 and a beta of 0.73.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Equities analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VIAV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.43.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,985,457 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $441,244,000 after acquiring an additional 258,938 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 29.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,217,345 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,299 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 20.5% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,967,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,289,000 after acquiring an additional 675,020 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,966,468 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,049,000 after acquiring an additional 35,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,939,779 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,576,000 after acquiring an additional 157,143 shares in the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

