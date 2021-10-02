JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $309.86 Million Stock Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,265,080 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,351 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $309,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMED. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 55.0% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 169 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the first quarter worth $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 38.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the second quarter worth $98,000. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amedisys news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total value of $326,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,189,927.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $2,106,513.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMED opened at $144.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.99 and a 200-day moving average of $238.17. Amedisys, Inc. has a one year low of $143.22 and a one year high of $325.12. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $564.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.48 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 28.55%. Amedisys’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

AMED has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $240.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.20.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

