JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $290.97 Million Stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,765,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 273,136 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 7.74% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $290,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KNSL. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 26.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 753,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,218,000 after acquiring an additional 157,543 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 457.0% during the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 113,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,683,000 after acquiring an additional 93,026 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,962,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,427,000 after acquiring an additional 91,129 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 147.9% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 114,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,873,000 after acquiring an additional 68,375 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 2,404.1% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 64,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,635,000 after acquiring an additional 61,954 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.83.

NASDAQ KNSL opened at $163.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.11. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.12 and a twelve month high of $252.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 0.79.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $153.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.27 million. Research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.92%.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $465,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,732 shares in the company, valued at $61,389,503.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

