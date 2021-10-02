JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 1,335,161 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 547.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,578,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,335,161 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.41% of Advance Auto Parts worth $323,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 182.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.16.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $707,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at $3,184,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $208.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.59 and a 52-week high of $220.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $207.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.63.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 47.00%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

