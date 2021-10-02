Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stock Position in BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 430,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,930 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in BeyondSpring were worth $4,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYSI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BeyondSpring by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BeyondSpring during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in BeyondSpring during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in BeyondSpring during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in BeyondSpring by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. 19.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BYSI opened at $15.39 on Friday. BeyondSpring Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a current ratio of 7.47. The stock has a market cap of $601.84 million, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.06.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that BeyondSpring Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on BYSI. Robert W. Baird began coverage on BeyondSpring in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BeyondSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on BeyondSpring from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

