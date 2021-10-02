JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 233.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,543,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,080,935 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $269,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.7% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 18.7% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.6% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 6,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $97,363.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total value of $786,693.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,616.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,836 shares of company stock valued at $981,579 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $199.99 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.79 and a fifty-two week high of $210.66. The stock has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.55 and a 200-day moving average of $184.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $747.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRSK. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.80.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

