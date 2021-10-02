JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,527,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 737,922 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.43% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $253,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% in the second quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 22,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% in the second quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD opened at $164.59 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.13 and a one year high of $183.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.07.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.