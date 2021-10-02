JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 231,915 Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) by 8.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,394,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,915 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.12% of Oasis Petroleum worth $240,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $159,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $164,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.08.

Shares of NASDAQ OAS opened at $99.70 on Friday. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $107.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $393.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.33 million. Equities analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

