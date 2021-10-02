Jennison Associates LLC Acquires New Stake in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 173,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,895,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 387.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 593,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 471,617 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 241.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 26,201 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 29,584 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 29,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 59,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 16,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBSW. Zacks Investment Research raised Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sibanye Stillwater has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

SBSW opened at $12.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 12 month low of $10.49 and a 12 month high of $20.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.13.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.8075 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.5%. This is a positive change from Sibanye Stillwater’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Sibanye Stillwater’s payout ratio is presently 49.22%.

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

