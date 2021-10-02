Capital Fund Management S.A. Raises Holdings in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,710 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 19,663 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in DHT were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in DHT by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,978 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 39,580 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DHT by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,450,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,888 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in DHT by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,035 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 14,532 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its holdings in DHT by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 384,369 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 55,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in DHT by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,710 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares in the last quarter. 55.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DHT opened at $6.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of -0.24. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $6.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.87.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.14 million. DHT had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 18.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.60%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHT. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright upgraded DHT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of DHT in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

