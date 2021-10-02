Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Shares Purchased by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.09% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 2,665.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE HVT opened at $33.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.14. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.79 and a 12-month high of $52.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.64.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $249.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.90 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 9.09%. As a group, research analysts predict that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.19%.

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

