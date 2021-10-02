Capital Fund Management S.A. Invests $924,000 in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,942 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOX. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Amdocs by 67.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 18,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 7,604 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amdocs by 76.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 750,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,670,000 after buying an additional 325,195 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. increased its holdings in Amdocs by 2.0% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 26,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Amdocs by 12.8% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 24,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Amdocs by 15.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 193,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,552,000 after buying an additional 25,159 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOX stock opened at $76.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.46. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $54.68 and a 52 week high of $82.38. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.37%.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

